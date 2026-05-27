Another Radical Democrat Candidate Rises to the Top, a Friend of a Terrorist

Democrat Adam Hamawy is leading the polls and the fundraising battle. He is running for Congress in New Jersey’s 12th District. Hamawy is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a former Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army, where he was a combat trauma surgeon. Also, he is backed by Ilhan Omar and was once chummy with the Blind Sheik.

Democrats are not looking out for Americans. They simply want to win elections at all costs. He is a top fundraiser for the 12th district in New Jersey.

The Story

Hamawy is defending his past connection to the late Omar Abdel Rahman. Rahman, the blind cleric, was convicted in 1995 of planning a bombing campaign. He intended to destroy the United Nations and other New York City landmarks.

Hamawy testified for the defense at Abdel Rahman’s trial, leading one of Hamawy’s rivals, Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp, to call Hamawy a “radical extremist.”

“The blind sheik was not a marginal or misunderstood figure,” Mapp said in an interview. “He was a convicted terrorist, convicted of seditious conspiracy, he was connected to one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history.”

Hamawy sounds like a national security threat, partly because he is tied to Ilhan Omar. Communists AOC and Bernie Sanders also endorsed him. Radical left Ro Khanna also backs him.

No one knows why Hamawy testified, noting that the Muslim leader often spoke about jihad. Hamawy said Rahman was an old man who needed help.

Their relationship spanned a 1991 road trip the two took together to Detroit, Hamawy’s service as the sheikh’s translator for a press conference in which Abdel-Rahman denied any role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and Hamawy’s testimony on the sheikh’s behalf at his 1995 trial, where the Islamist leader was convicted of plotting to carry out a campaign of terrorist attacks in New York City.

Here he is chummy with radical anti-American Hasan Piker, chatting about canceling Israel’s protective Iron Dome.

Congressional candidate Dr. Adam Hamawy wants to stop funding Israel’s Iron Dome because he believes Israelis need to “feel the effects of war” and “the consequences” of it – the consequences being hundreds of thousands of Israelis potentially killed by missiles that Iron Dome… pic.twitter.com/ChyePPWT6G — Canary Mission (@canarymission) April 25, 2026

No One Will Care

Hamawy said no one is interested in something that happened 30 years ago. Unfortunately, that is probably true. The young people voting are clueless.

Big SCOOP @jewishinsider via @WillBredderman: “Leading N.J. Dem Congressional candidate Adam Hamawy volunteered with Al-Qaida-tied group in Bosnia” “Hamawy worked with Benevolence International Foundation, later shuttered as an Al-Qaida front”https://t.co/HCvqKlAyKy — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 27, 2026

You need to corner the DNC and Congressional leaders about all these candidates, from El Sayed and Rabb to Platner and Khanna to Mamdani and Hamawy. You might want to also corner all 31 Jewish Democrats in the House and Senate what their positions are. Be pushy. — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) May 27, 2026