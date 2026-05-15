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Home You Might Not Know Islamist Culture-Altering News from Mamdani’s New York City

Islamist Culture-Altering News from Mamdani’s New York City

By
M Dowling
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1
48

New Yorker Stefano Forte spotted a massive Arabic-language billboard along the Long Island Expressway, pumping out propaganda from socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani. American taxpayers funded it

Here is the condescending message in English: Your health first. And your right is protected. And your city is at your service.” In other words, we will pay your bills.

It isn’t inclusive to prioritize foreign languages, import voters, and then put it on a billboard with tax dollars as an in-your-face message.

My ancestors were in New York before Plymouth Rock, settling there, working businesses when Zohran’s ancestors were beheading people.

Zohran doesn’t want the police to answer domestic calls. Almost every domestic call is of a woman being beaten and threatened. This aligns with Sharia Law, which makes women second-class citizens.

Mamdani plans to cut $1 million from veterans’ funding after spending $27 million on a subsidized grocery store that still isn’t up and running. He wants free buses [for the homeless to sleep in].

New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed city budget includes $1 million in cuts to veterans’ services and gets rid of funding for several high‑profile events honoring former service members.

New York City is home to tens of thousands of veterans who rely on city services for housing assistance and community support.

Even relatively small budget cuts can have an outsized impact on outreach and programming, particularly as the city grapples with rising housing costs and mental health challenges among former service members.

The proposal includes:
  • Canceling a planned “Homecoming of Heroes” ticker‑tape parade
  • Axing city funding for some annual veterans commemorations
  • Replacing the parade with a lower‑cost “Remembrance Ruck” march, developed with input from veterans organizations

We need Arabic billboards, not parades celebrating our veterans? And no police to protect women?

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