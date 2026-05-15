More Billions Are Going to the UN Bolsheviks

The Trump administration pledged $1.8 billion for the United Nations’ humanitarian arm. The U.S. suggested more funds could be on the way. Meanwhile, the White House withholds money to pressure the global organization over its priorities.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz announced the commitment on Thursday. The notice went to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA. The US pledged $2 in December, and this is a $1.8 billion increase.

“These funds are for victims of natural disasters, for tsunamis, for earthquakes, for famine — people who are truly in critical need,” Waltz told reporters. He said OCHA has shown “clear commitment to reform” and was successful in deploying past contributions.

Contributions to the agency are separate from mandatory payments to the broader UN. While the US is meant to fund 22% of the UN’s regular budget, the Trump administration has paid only a fraction of what it owes, accruing roughly $2 billion in outstanding dues.

They told us USAID was dismantled to cut waste and fraud, but here we go again.

Who is going to monitor this waste? Very little of it gets to the people.

The politicians won’t stop spending until the country collapses under the weight of its debts. It will happen.