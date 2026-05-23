Israel Strongly Opposes the “Very Bad” Iran Deal in the Works

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened coalition party leaders and Israeli security chiefs to discuss what they see as a “very bad” deal pushed by negotiator Steve Witkoff. Israel believes Witkoff will accept any deal for the sake of having a deal.

Prime Minister Netanyahu says the terms are not good for Israel.

If the reported terms of the deal are accurate, they are regarded in Israel as “so bad” that it is hard to see Trump agreeing to them, the report says. The deal would be “a very big problem for Israel” and would “greatly contradict things that Netanyahu has said publicly, and, more than this, things that Trump said publicly just a few hours ago.”

Specifically, Channel 12 elaborates, the terms provide for Iran’s reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in return for financial benefits, while Iran’s rogue nuclear program and the extraction of its stockpile of enriched uranium would only be discussed later on. Iran’s ballistic missile program is not even on the table, it adds.

“The US is paying cash, while Iran will be paying by credit, if at all,” the report summarizes.

A three-phase framework is being proposed for U.S.-Iran talks: formally ending the war, resolving the Strait of Hormuz standoff, and opening a 30-day negotiation window for a wider agreement. An extension remains possible, according to Reuters.

President Trump will speak with Prime Minister Netanyahu.