South Carolina RINOs Reject Eliminating 1 Dem District; Time to Vote Them Out

South Carolina RINOs again rejected the vote to advance the congressional redistricting map. That means we get stuck with a racist map and two more years of Jim Clyburn.

A bid to redraw South Carolina’s congressional map and eliminate one of the state’s two Democrat U.S. House districts failed in the state Senate on Tuesday, when a handful of Republicans broke with President Donald Trump and voted against the effort.

The outcome likely means that U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn, a Black Democrat with broad influence within the party, will retain his seat in November’s midterm elections. Republican Governor Henry McMaster could call a special legislative session to consider redistricting but has thus far resisted the idea.

The Republicans who killed it:

Shane Massey

Sean Bennett

Chip Campsen

Tom Davis

Greg Hembree

The Senate fell two votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed to extend the legislative session in a 29-17 vote. Republicans already control the state’s six other U.S. House districts.

Trump had urged state senators to back the gambit in a social media post on Monday, saying he was “watching closely.”

He said something like that before he called for defeating Indiana RINOs, which the people did.

Shane Massey led the revolt. This man doesn’t understand the existential threat that communist Democrats present.