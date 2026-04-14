President Meloni: Criticizing the Pope Is “Unacceptable,” Trump Responds

Italy’s President Giorgia Meloni found President Donald Trump’s remarks about the Pope were “unacceptable.” She said she doesn’t want to live in a world where religious leaders do what political leaders want them to do.

They do, though. Most religious leaders caved in the USA during the pandemic and did exactly what Joe Biden said, with no resistance. Trump didn’t attack the Pope, nor did he threaten him. He didn’t tell the Pope what to do. The president has an opinion, just as the pope does, and Trump criticized his opinion. The pope has been insulting Trump and inaccurately stating that no wars are legitimate. in Christ’s view. That is not true.

It’s obvious that Meloni has to take this stance. Criticism of the Holy Father in his home in Italy is verboten. Also, President Trump is not very popular in Italy. President Meloni has been distancing herself from him of late.

BREAKING : Italian PM 🇮🇹 Georgia Meloni has publicly humiliated Trump in her Press Conference 🇺🇸 Trump –– “Pope is terrible for foreign policy. He’s weak on crime. He is not doing a good job” 🇮🇹 Meloni –– 🔥 “Trump’s statement is unstoppable and i feel uncomfortable in a… pic.twitter.com/AnuQdJAbrF — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 14, 2026

President Trump feels betrayed. People constantly betray him.

Trump responded to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, saying he was “shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong.”

“It’s her [sic]who’s unacceptable, because she doesn’t care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance,” Trump added, repeating some of his attack on the Pope as well.

It is true that Iran’s ballistic missiles can reach Italy. Trump is helping the EU, but it hasn’t moved them ot support him.

The media is blowing this up out of proportion. It’s a tiff.

I like President Meloni, and she is in a tough spot. She previously positioned herself as a link between President Trump and the EU, but that is an impossible situation. Meloni put herself in a vice and must respond to her people’s will. Basically, they are both conservative.

President Trump criticized the UK again today. This time he questioned why they were not opening drilling in the North Sea. They are desperate for oil, but they are shutting it all down, and it’s for their new religion of climate change.

Trump post on Truth Social:

“Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World. Tragic!!! Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune. U.K., which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don’t… AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS! President DJT”

The EU has gone mad, and this is just politics. It’s a dirty business.