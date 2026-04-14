The Problem with Crime in California Is the Criminals Are in Office

Sacramento wants to criminalize investigating corruption

The Sacramento, California, Assembly Judiciary Committee voted 11-2 on Monday to advance AB 2624, which is dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act.” The act is actually called “The Safe at Home Act,” and it’s billed as a privacy act.

Nick Shirley, a citizen journalist, uncovered Medicaid fraud among a mostly immigrant population. California wants him stopped.

They don’t want citizen journalists they can’t control. If a citizen journalist shows up a fake hospice immigrant center with a camera, for example, the pro-crime government will levy fines starting at $4,000.

These government types hate the 1st Amendment, which is under assault nonstop. It is unlawful to knowingly violate the 1st Amendment.

California legislators are trying to make investigating fraud illegal https://t.co/tmWik0Z1iv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2026

The bill was authored by Bolshie Assemblywoman Mia Bonta (wife of another Bolshie, Attorney General, Rob Bonta). Rob Bonta claims he has been investigating this all along, but he hasn’t, not in earnest. Lately, he has stepped up the arrests of a few, but doesn’t address the core problem. He’s not a serious lawman. Bonta is serious about having all immigrants’ and illegal immigrants’ backs.

California Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) is slamming state Democrats for voting to advance a controversial new law, Assembly Bill 2624, by Assemblywoman Mia Bonta (D-Oakland), to silence citizen journalists and shield taxpayer-funded organizations from public scrutiny, according to the California Globe.

I guess she didn’t like the bad publicity her husband got for his lack of action in this matter.

We wish Assemblyman DeMaio success, but it is California.