It’s Basically Illegal to Conduct Welfare Checks of Migrant Children in California

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells says that officials make child welfare checks almost impossible because they don’t want anyone to come across an illegal alien and consider deporting them.

In an op-ed for Fox News on Thursday, he detailed the terrible, awful, child-endangering insanity:

Think about that. A child who may have been trafficked or abandoned. And the state says checking on them is the problem.

Earlier this week, I sent a formal letter to AG Bonta demanding a real answer: Do California’s sanctuary laws conflict with federal law that makes it a felony to encourage someone to remain in the country illegally?

He won’t get any answers from progressive communist Bonta.

Last summer, a member of the El Cajon City Council asked California Attorney General Rob Bonta a question: Can our police officers conduct welfare checks on unaccompanied children using information provided by federal authorities?

The answer should have been yes. Instead, the attorney general’s office warned that even confirming a child’s location to federal officials could violate SB 54 — the state law that limits local cooperation with immigration enforcement. In other words, checking on a kid who might be in danger could put our officers on the wrong side of California law.

The city of El Cajon is caught between a state government building an extensive legal wall between local police and federal immigration authorities, and an obligation to follow federal criminal law that conflicts with those same state policies.

California told El Cajon police that conducting a welfare check on an unaccompanied child could violate state law — because it might lead to sharing information with federal authorities. Think about that. A child who may have been trafficked or abandoned. And the state says… — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) March 19, 2026

Wells Warned of the Crime Wave

In December 2024, Wells warned of decades of wanton crime. That is coming true.

California Mayor Bill Wells of El Cajon, California, believes the influx of migrants will create a crime wave that will continue for decades.

“I think the ramifications and repercussions of this border policy is going to be with us for the rest of my life,” Wells told immigration news outlet Border Hawk News in a recent interview.

Mayor Wells believes lawlessness currently unfolding across the nation is only the “tip of the iceberg,” and foreign criminals will continue to terrorize American citizens “no matter who the president is.”

He has been at the border in places no one goes to, and what he found was “chilling.” It’s easy to come through in many places. One night, they came across about thirty Chinese men who didn’t speak English. They were standing in the middle of nowhere, waiting for Border Patrol to pick them up, which they did, treating it routinely. The next day, they were processed and taken to trolley stops and dispersed throughout the country.

NGOs pick them up and fly them somewhere.

All people who claim asylum, but 85% of asylum claims are fraudulent. As if that isn’t bad enough, the migrants are getting court appointments in 2031.

Mayor Wells said the administration took what is illegal and made it legal. In addition to people pouring in through the porous border, the government’s illegal parole program flew 30,000 in monthly.