Six Western Allies Pledge to Help Open the Strait of Hormuz

Six U.S. Western allies announced in a joint statement on Thursday their support for a potential coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial ships and oil tankers.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement, saying, “We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

“We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict; we call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks, and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.” The nations continued, we express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” they added.

The statement does not include any commitment to send naval vessels or other resources to make that happen. For now, it’s largely a gesture to placate President Trump.

As long as the Iranian blockade holds and Gulf oil remains trapped, President Trump can’t end the war and declare victory even if he wants to.

The U.S. military is conducting strikes on Iranian anti-ship positions along the shores of the Strait of Hormuz to decimate Iran’s ability to attack oil tankers.

The U.K. has been pushing over the last few days to get as many Western countries as possible to sign a political statement expressing support for a Strait of Hormuz coalition.

The world is a very dangerous place, and Democrats opened our borders and let them all into our country.