J6 Pipe Bomber Identified! It Reaches the Highest Levels of Government

The Blaze reporter Steve Baker said the FBI has identified the J6 pipe bomber and it is a woman and she is “one of us,” meaning she’s on the inside, possibly an agent. It reaches the highest levels of government and it is a “monstrous” story.

Carl Higbie said on Newmax:

The Blaze investigative reporter Steve Baker wrote that there’s a high degree of certainty that the January 6 pipe bomber has now been identified. He added that the government’s investigation into the J6 pipe bombs was going nowhere. But then, just two weeks ago today, that has all changed. And while nothing is 100% certain and everyone is innocent until proven guilty, gate recognition software identified a 94% match, with video proximity tracking and human analysis by federal Intel sources, it actually takes it up to what we are told is 96 to 98% certainty. And also, Baker says that the highest level sources went on to tell him that she, that’s a woman in that video, she is one of us, and confirmed the reporting that the pipe bomber, in fact, was a female on the inside.

Baker hinted to Glenn Beck that the suspect’s imminent identification will implicate and shame at least one federal agency. It will implicate so many people at the highest levels.

Baker told Beck, “When I pulled this thread, I was so shocked by what I saw, I immediately took it to a source in one of the most important, highest-level investigative federal agencies in the country. I immediately took it to our sources there, and I said, ‘You have to see this.'”

“After they looked at it for about two hours, the response that I got back was, ‘Holy F,'” continued Baker. “And then the follow-up response was, ‘She’s one of us!'”

This appears to mean that this was part of the J6 set up. They were setting up J6 protesters.

The name and other details will be released very soon.