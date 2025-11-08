‘Trans’ Wins Mayoral Election in a Small Pennsylvania Town

A small town in Pennsylvania has become the first in the state to elect an out transgender mayor, a man who thinks he’s a woman.

Eria Deuso, a trans and Democrat, has been elected mayor of Downington, which is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia in Chester County. The final tallies show she earned 64 percent of the vote compared to Republican Rich Bryant’s 35 percent.

“Downingtown, thank you. Yesterday’s victory shows what we can accomplish when we come together with respect, hope, and purpose. I’m honored by your trust and ready to get to work,” Deuso said in a statement posted online. “Being elected as Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor is deeply meaningful, and I carry that responsibility with pride and humility. I hope it reminds anyone who has ever felt unseen, unheard, or underestimated that your voice matters, and that you belong in the room where decisions are made.”

Transgender is an invented term and takes in transvestites, drag queens, and men who want to play in women’s sports and use their bathrooms.