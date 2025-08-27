Jack Smith Responds to the Federal Probe Against Him

A federal watchdog investigation into former special counsel Jack Smith’s two prosecutions against President Donald Trump is based on “imaginary and unfounded” accusations, attorneys for Smith said in a letter obtained by CNN.

The letter from Smith’s lawyers is the first time the former special counsel has responded to accusations leveled against his investigations into the president.

Smith ran two sketchy cases against Trump over the 2020 election that he abandoned when Donald Trump won the election.

“Mr. Smith followed well-established legal principles in conducting the investigations into President Trump, and the courts presiding over the resulting prosecutions have already rejected the spurious allegations that the manner in which Mr. Smith prosecuted these cases was somehow improper,” his attorneys Lanny Breuer and Peter Koski wrote.