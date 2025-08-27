After the Church Shooting, Mayor Frey Mocks Christians

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday used the deadly Annunciation Catholic School shooting to scold Christians offering “thoughts and prayers.” Two children were killed and 17 others injured during Mass when a gunman opened fire, yet Frey told grieving families not to rely on prayer in the wake of tragedy.

