After the Church Shooting, Mayor Frey Mocks Christians

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday used the deadly Annunciation Catholic School shooting to scold Christians offering “thoughts and prayers.” Two children were killed and 17 others injured during Mass when a gunman opened fire, yet Frey told grieving families not to rely on prayer in the wake of tragedy.
Mayor “Jacob Frey” is the ultimate POS. Here he is insulting the faith of the children who were just gunned down in his city:
“Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.” pic.twitter.com/SnVucycdzq
