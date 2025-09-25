James Woods Makes a Point About the Fascism Mantra

The right and the middle are on the Left’s hit list since they took up with the hardcore left. They send useful idiots to do the communist conditioning we have seen before the fall of other nations. James Woods explains below.

Democrats seem totally lost. I keep hoping they will come back to the JFK party and be a normal party, as opposed to adopting those who follow a Marxist-Leninist ideology.

They continually attack the right and middle and then say we alone have to turn down the rhetoric. They are now moving on to violence because propaganda and criminal charges weren’t enough to shut us down.

After Democrats bloodied their hands with the “fascism” mantra for ten years of non-stop attacks on conservatives, one of their “useful idiots” put Charlie Kirk in his grave. Within DAYS here we are with the “fascism” mantra yet again. Who’s on their hit list next? https://t.co/er8dK70wvV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 25, 2025

Former KGB Yuri Bezmenov warned us, explaining, “They are contaminated; they are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern. You cannot change their mind[s], even if you expose them to authentic information, even if you prove that why is white and black is black, you still cannot change the basic perception and the logic of behavior in other words these people… The process of demoralization is complete and irreversible.”

The four stages he outlined serve as a framework for understanding the gradual erosion of a society’s values, beliefs, and institutions.

Stage 1: Demoralization

Demoralization is the first stage of ideological subversion, and it involves the systematic undermining of a society’s moral and ethical foundations. Bezmenov explained that this process typically takes 15–20 years, roughly the time needed to educate one generation.

Stage 2: Destabilization

Once demoralization has taken root, the next stage is destabilization. This phase is characterized by the weakening of essential institutions and structures within the society. Bezmenov pointed out that this process can be expedited if foreign influence successfully manipulates the political, economic, and defense systems.

It aims to create a state of crisis, fostering a sense of insecurity and anxiety among the population. Economic instability, social unrest, and political polarization become prominent features of this stage, laying the groundwork for further manipulation.

Stage 3: Crisis

The third stage of ideological subversion is the crisis phase. By this point, the society is in a state of chaos, with heightened tension and a breakdown of trust in institutions. Bezmenov highlighted that this crisis could manifest in various forms, including political upheaval, economic collapse, or social unrest. It is meant to drive us to the breaking point.

Stage 4: Normalization

The final stage is normalization, where the previously subverted ideology becomes the new norm. The once-targeted society is now reshaped according to the infiltrating force’s vision, erasing its original cultural identity and values.

Normalization solidifies the control of the foreign ideology, and the population may no longer resist as the altered reality becomes accepted and internalized. The society is transformed, and the process of ideological subversion is complete.

Watch: