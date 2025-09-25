The ICE Facility Shooter’s Mother Is a Radical Progressive

Kash Patel said that the shooter of the ICE detention center, who assassinated two illegal migrants and critically injured another while they were waiting for an interview, examined the Charlie Kirk murder before the shooting. Additionally, his mother is a progressive in all things.

Assassin Joshua Jahn’s mother, Sharon Jahn, has been identified as left wing political activist who is thought to have influenced her son. Sharon has written to Texas officials and posted online, blaming them for gun violence.

It wasn’t the gun that killed two people and critically injured another, ideology did.

The gun argument is so ridiculous. Taking guns away from legal gun owners without going after the guns of gangs and just, in general, following gun laws is the ultimate stupidity.