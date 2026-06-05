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James Woods on the Fall of Britain

By
M Dowling
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0
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The once great British empire is failing. If the death of Henry Nowak taught us anything, it was that England is lost and will take the rest of the UK down with it. The US is right behind. For example, we are about to elect a terrorist ally to the Senate in New Jersey.

It’s deeply disturbing to watch its fall in real time as the far left in the country continues to insist its beliefs are the only correct ones. Keir Starmer is more than happy to lead the destruction.

After the police betrayed a young, dying man, the truth cannot be denied.

Last year, Victor Davis Hanson described Britain just a decade ago as a model of decency, British customs and manners, the rule of law, politeness, and decorum, and to see what it is now, it is just shocking. Why would they destroy one of the greatest traditions in history? People looked up to Britain and aspired to be like the British, and now they have become completely unhinged, he said. He called Britain a hellhole.

A Sikh, 23 years of age, murdered 18-year-old Henry Nowak. Sikhs are generally peaceful, nice people. However, not everyone in any community is a good person. Henry’s killer was evil. It was compounded by the fact that the police are DEI. The ideology of diversity, equity, and inclusion is one of the most destructive ideologies to ever take hold in recorded history, and it works shockingly quickly. It will destroy us if we don’t stop it. It doesn’t look like Britain will stop it.

The white, working people who protest are in danger.

There are two movements seeking to destroy radicalism: Restore Britain and Reform UK. The leftist radicals are calling them far-right, but they are just average, normal people. It’s amazing how well leftists can project their flaws on others and make everyone jump.

Vice President Vance spoke powerfully about the end of British civilization. Every day, third-world people, including many who don’t like the British, pour into the country.

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