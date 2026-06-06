Why Do Democrats Hate the Reflecting Pool? It Looks Great!

The Reflecting Pool looks beautiful. The media and Democrats hate it. The New York Times claims he ignored the plumbing issues, but the Times hates Trump and never reports accurately on anything he does, so who knows?

There are a lot of garish photos of what the pool will look like, and that was a lie.

Democrats hate that it’s in American flag blue, but it looks beautiful to me. It is reflecting perfectly.

A Democrat in DC says she hates she’s forced to admit the Reflecting Pool now looks good. “I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the Reflecting Pool, but it looks really good. It makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way it did not before, and I hate that.” pic.twitter.com/yVTHm4rHUh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 5, 2026

The Obama repair cost more and didn’t work. We will have to see how this goes.

Why did the Obama Admin struggle so much with such a simple project? They spent 2 years and $34 million on it and within days of completion, the pool was not reflecting anymore. “It’s disgusting.” “It smells like wet dog.”pic.twitter.com/dTFKJVVYGk https://t.co/2BhxFANf2F — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 5, 2026

Can someone please explain to me why Democrats are mad about this pic.twitter.com/cZqdZiPKOW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 5, 2026

I get that Trump’s ego annoys some people. However, hatred makes people stupid.

Liberal tourist says it’s “really sad” seeing the reflecting pool cleaned, sealed, and being refilled. pic.twitter.com/BdoafhqAtq — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) June 5, 2026

The pool was disgusting. It needed to be repaired. Why would anyone be unhappy about this? So far, it has cost $13 million.