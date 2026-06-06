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Home Home Why Do Democrats Hate the Reflecting Pool? It Looks Great!

Why Do Democrats Hate the Reflecting Pool? It Looks Great!

By
M Dowling
-
0
1485

The Reflecting Pool looks beautiful. The media and Democrats hate it. The New York Times claims he ignored the plumbing issues, but the Times hates Trump and never reports accurately on anything he does, so who knows?

There are a lot of garish photos of what the pool will look like, and that was a lie.

Democrats hate that it’s in American flag blue, but it looks beautiful to me. It is reflecting perfectly.

The Obama repair cost more and didn’t work. We will have to see how this goes.

I get that Trump’s ego annoys some people. However, hatred makes people stupid.

The pool was disgusting. It needed to be repaired. Why would anyone be unhappy about this? So far, it has cost $13 million.

 

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