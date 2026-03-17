Jasmine Crockett Defends Her Criminal Security Guard

Jasmine Crockett’s longtime security guard was using a fake name for years, working alongside Jasmine. He had a criminal history and was good at hiding his identity. The criminal established a security business under the name Mike King. An off-duty police officer uncovered his real identity.

Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, 39, aka Mike King, ended up in a standoff with Dallas police officers and took aim. He was killed.

Jasmine defended him, saying he only had a “limited criminal history.” She said there was no violence on his record, as if the crimes weren’t serious.

“We are saddened and shocked by some of the concerning revelations. Our team followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security. We were approved to use this vendor, who also provided security services for additional entities in the local community and worked closely with law enforcement agencies, including Capitol Police,” Crockett said.

She can defend him, but his crimes date back to 2010 and include auto theft, probation violations, and impersonating a police officer. He had stolen guns in his possession.