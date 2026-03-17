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No Lights in Cuba But There Is a Breakthrough

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M Dowling
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There are no lights turned on in Cuba, but progress is being made. Secretary Rubio is on the verge of making a deal. Cuba says the Cuban diaspora can come home and own businesses there. They want the economic investment. It sounds like China, with its crony capitalist and communist party. It would be an improvement.

President Trump says the Castros and communists can stay in power, but the present president of Cuba must step aside. President Diaz-Canal is a hardliner who won’t support economic changes.

President Trump wants regime cooperation or compliance, not regime change.

It is a major shakeup.

The US wants the same relationship it has with Venezuela, where they are more dependent on us than China, as they are now. China uses Cuba to spy on the USA.

President Trump is rebuilding the Western Hemisphere as the American Hemisphere and, even now, is working to topple the Iranian regime. There is no more consequential president in modern times.

Everyone says this will all fail, and it’s not America First. Maybe it will succeed, and it will be all about America First!

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MicahStone
MicahStone
2 hours ago

“Cuba is entering their the 2nd night of a total electric grid collapse.”
— HOW BAD ARE THINGS IN COMMIE CUBA?
— COMMIEFORNIA BAD !!!!

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MicahStone
MicahStone
2 hours ago
Reply to  MicahStone

Looks like the comment system doubled the graphic !

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M Dowling
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M Dowling
1 hour ago
Reply to  MicahStone

If that’s the only problem, I’ll live with it a while. What hassle it was getting this to work.

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