No Lights in Cuba But There Is a Breakthrough

There are no lights turned on in Cuba, but progress is being made. Secretary Rubio is on the verge of making a deal. Cuba says the Cuban diaspora can come home and own businesses there. They want the economic investment. It sounds like China, with its crony capitalist and communist party. It would be an improvement.

President Trump says the Castros and communists can stay in power, but the present president of Cuba must step aside. President Diaz-Canal is a hardliner who won’t support economic changes.

President Trump wants regime cooperation or compliance, not regime change.

It is a major shakeup.

🚨#SOSCuba No one on the planet understands the situation in #Cuba better than Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Our community cannot thank President Trump enough for having selected Marco Rubio to lead American diplomacy! 🇺🇸🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/eC90xTA1DY — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 16, 2026

The US wants the same relationship it has with Venezuela, where they are more dependent on us than China, as they are now. China uses Cuba to spy on the USA.

President Trump is rebuilding the Western Hemisphere as the American Hemisphere and, even now, is working to topple the Iranian regime. There is no more consequential president in modern times.

Everyone says this will all fail, and it’s not America First. Maybe it will succeed, and it will be all about America First!

🚨My name is Carlos Giménez. I am the only Member of Congress born in #Cuba & I fully support President Trump’s actions against the regime in Havana. It would ABSOLUTELY be a great honor for the President to take the island & liberate it! 🇺🇸🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/UpI3cw4xRC — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 16, 2026

This is New Jersey, people honking in cars, waving the Cuban flag and the American flag, waiting for a free Cuba.🇨🇺🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/qVe6cqJgCl — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) March 16, 2026