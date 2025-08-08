Jasmine Says Her Staffers Are Racists & FBI Investigates the Worst US Mayor

Jasmine Crockett responded to the report that her former staffers think she’s rude and terrorizes employees. The Atlantic found her to be a “raging narcissist.” She proved them right!

The hate she makes note of came from her staffers. She seems to think they are just attacking her because she’s black and young.

Jasmine sees race everywhere, she sees racism when she puts her lengthy eyelashes on in the morning, and she sees race when she takes them off at night.

Jasmine-Friendly Interviewer: Are you a no show boss from hell who terrorizes staffers? He snickered as if that would be an outrageous accusation.

Narcissist Jasmine: “Oh, my goodness, listen, I know that I have arrived, honey. That is the way that I see this, because, as Beyonce says, if they’re not talking about you, then obviously you must not be doing anything.

“You know what? This is just more slander, more nonsense, more lies, and honestly, I don’t think that the New York Post would probably be the first ones to be able to figure out if I was a boss from hell.

“You and I were joking before we got on camera about all of the scrutiny that comes with being not only woman, but being young and being a black woman.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of scrutiny that comes my way, and it comes my way from all different angles, but when people start talking about you, that’s when you know that you are obviously getting under their skin.

“So I am not going to give up. There is a song that I like to quote every once in a while. It says, your hate is my motivation. So keep hating all it does is motivate me to continue to do what I do, which is to be loud and proud on behalf of the American people.”

She’s nasty and more obnoxious than AOC for the American people.

Jasmine Crockett responds to NY Post story about her being a “boss from hell” by calling it a lie and claiming she’s attacked because she’s a black woman. “Your hate is my motivation, so keep hatin’!” pic.twitter.com/mBRh6yyIsy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 8, 2025

The notorious worst mayor in the US Tiffany Henyard is under investigation and she too thinks he knows why — raacism. Of course that’s it, although the people complaining are all black like her, only they are normal. As Collin Rugg says here, she kills businesses that don’t donate to her, she hired a child rapist, and compared herself to Jesus. That’s all normal. You’d have to be a racist to pick on her.

Fun times.

JUST IN: FBI is reportedly investigating "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard for abusing her position of power. About time. Henyard has gone viral for comparing herself to Jesus, shutting down businesses who don't donate to her, using money for music videos, hiring a child r*pist as… pic.twitter.com/PjQtK411LM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 21, 2024

What in the wild ghetto shit is this? The mayor of Dolton, Illinois, Tiffany Henyard, and her boyfriend, starting attacking a speaker that told her “you gone bitch” at a township meeting. Fists were flying and she lost her wig! pic.twitter.com/JxKSPseYFo — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) January 29, 2025