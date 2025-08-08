Shooting at Emory University, Shooter Found Deceased

By
M Dowling
-
0
28

Shooter at Emory University wounded an officer, and others. The shooter was found deceased behind a nearby CVS. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments