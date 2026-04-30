Javier Milei Warns Europe Is Destroying Itself

The very wonderful European continent is being destroyed in real time by mass migration and the Green agenda. So says Argentina’s President Javier Milei. On April 28th, Milei spoke at the debate “Keynes and the General Theory” in Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires: “Look at the mess that Europe has today. That’s because they had a devastated pension system. And at the same time, by promoting the Green Agenda and killing unborn children, they encouraged the influx of illegal immigrants.”

He was there to explain why capitalism is the only moral system. Europe is sinking into an extreme form of socialism.

MILEI CUENTA CLARITO EL PROBLEMA DE EUROPA. “Fijense el quilombo que tiene Europa hoy es porque tenían quebrado el sistema previsional, y mientras proponían la Agenda Verde matando los niños inocentes por nacer, al mismo tiempo promovían el ingreso de extranjeros ilegales” pic.twitter.com/v8BXHxIFLC — El Trumpista (@ElTrumpista) April 28, 2026

He sent out the alarm in March and in 2024. They are still doing it without end.

Europe destroyed its economic growth by punishing those who generate wealth. pic.twitter.com/N8hh0UvFhT — Milei in English – Official Account (@jmilei_english) March 27, 2026

The UK Under Threat

Today, the official terror threat level for the UK has been raised from “substantial” to “severe” following a spate of attacks in Jewish neighborhoods in recent weeks. The upgrading in threat level means a terror attack is “highly likely”. They expect more attacks.

No matter how you feel about Israel and Jewish people, the core problem is letting radical jihadists into the country in massive numbers. It is especially bad when there are few jobs, and they have no chance to assimilate, even if they somehow wanted to. Jihadists want to take over. They believe in forced conversion.

I have travelled throughout Europe. These were peaceful countries.