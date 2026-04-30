Democrats Threaten Sec. Hegseth with War Crimes & Execution

If you want to know the Democrat plan to destroy Republicans, it’s to imprison them for life or execute them. That is especially true of Secretary Peter Hegseth and President Donald Trump. Democrats have constantly endangered Republicans by egging on the crazies who might kill them. They have trumped up charges against him and launched a coup at the same time. It looks like nothing will be done about the coup, so it will happen again. We’re wasting our time on Instagram death threats and not the coup—yet. I am ever hopeful.

Moulton spoke with leftist host Erin Burnett, complaining that it is a war of choice, and it’s risky. That is true. The rest of the exchange with Burnett, who obviously sided with and encouraged Seth Moulton, was alarming.

They want to put our administration before a firing squad:

“I mean, this is another war of choice in the Middle East that we’re in very grave danger of getting drawn into further because there’s no exit plan,” Moulton told Burnett.

“There’s no way out. And remember, just before, Hegseth said it’s not a fair comparison to compare Iran to Iraq. Iraq being a war that both Trump and he said had been decried for years as being a quagmire. Right before he said that, he said, Actually, you’ve got to give us more time in Iran, because look at how much time Iran or the Iraq War took, the Afghanistan War took, and Vietnam took.

“So he’s actually justifying extending this war longer, giving him more chance to turn it around, because he’s obviously losing the war right now by comparing it to these other conflicts that turn to the quagmires. Before then saying, Oh no, I didn’t mean to say that. Actually. I don’t want to compare Iran to Iraq.”

As for saying there is no way out, that’s not true. People might not like the choices, but there are ways out. Right now, Trump can continue to squeeze them economically, and if that doesn’t work, he can bomb them into submission. Moulton is suggesting that even bombing drug boats in Venezuela is a war crime. Previously, Democrat strategist James Carville said Trump would be sent to The Hague. This is where they are going with these plans.

Burnett played an exchange between Moulton and Hegseth about the Strait of Hormuz. In that clip, he quoted Hegseth saying, “We will give them no quarter, no mercy. “In order for no quarter or no survivors, it’s a war crime under the Geneva Convention. You understand that’s murder.”

Moulton told Hegseth that blowing up drug boats is murder. He said the drug boats were piloted by fishermen trying to make extra money to “feed their families.”

This is where they are headed, and this is why we shouldn’t abandon the administration. They are literally putting their lives on the line.

Most didn’t vote for this war in the Middle East, but Democrats have been taken over by far-left ideologues who are ruthless. Democrats are doing everything in their power to stop Republicans from finishing the war successfully.

The Iranian leadership reads these quotes and watches these videos. They know what is going on and are empowered by it. This reeks of Barack Obama and whoever is behind him. He gets his fourth term one way or another.

War crimes convictions end with life imprisonment or execution.