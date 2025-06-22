JD Vance Responds to the Strike on Iran: “We Are Not At War” – Updated

In response to Kristen Welker’s question on Meet the Press, Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that the U.S. is not at war with Iran. We are at war with Iran’s nuclear program.

“We’re not at war with Iran,” Vance said. “We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”

He warned against retaliation. An Iranian response to U.S. airstrikes would be “The worst mistake they ever made.”

He told Welker that all munitions performed as expected and achieved the desired attack.

“I’m not going to get into sensitive intelligence about what we’ve seen on the ground there in Iran, but we’ve seen a lot, and I feel very confident that we’ve substantially delayed their development of a nuclear weapon, and that was the goal of this attack,” Vance said.

He separately said during the interview that the U.S. “destroyed the Iranian nuclear program,” adding, “I think we set that program back substantially.”

confirm.

When asked if the US would support an Israeli assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Vance said that it would be “up to the Israelis,” and that the US position is “we don’t want a regime change.”

“We didn’t blow up the diplomacy. The diplomacy never was given a real chance by the Iranians,” says Vice President Vance.

“The Iranians are clearly not very good at war. Perhaps they should follow President Trump’s lead and give peace a chance.”

“We didn’t blow up the diplomacy. The diplomacy never was given a real chance by the Iranians,” says @VP. “The Iranians are clearly not very good at war. Perhaps they should follow President Trump’s lead and give peace a chance.” pic.twitter.com/pJ2tpqekom — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2025

Today’s Presser

During the Q & A after the morning’s presser, the spokesperson said in response to a question, “I won’t comment on what force protection measures are being taken in the region. What I will say is we’re being proactive and not reactive and being very thoughtful about ensuring that we do all that we can to protect our forces out there.”

A reporter asked if there was a particular moment that the president decided to pull the trigger. Sec. Hegseth said the President has been strongly committed to peace throughout the process.

Hegseth said there are constant messages going to Iran to come to the table.

“We didn’t blow up the diplomacy. The diplomacy never was given a real chance by the Iranians,” says @VP. “The Iranians are clearly not very good at war. Perhaps they should follow President Trump’s lead and give peace a chance.” pic.twitter.com/pJ2tpqekom — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email