Democrats Want Impeachment on the Table

By
M Dowling
-
3
34

Democrats are screaming impeachment after President Trump bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. Some are referencing the War Powers Act. If that worked then Biden would have been impeached over Ukraine, and Obama over the seven countries he bombed the Hell out of. Ukraine is actually a war, and Obama did a number on Syria, Libya, et cetera. President Trump did not declare war. He bombed three sites in Iran.

They have no grounds for impeachment, and they call for impeachment for everything President Trump does. President Trump can legally bomb Iran for the threat it poses.

Sec. Hegseth learned his lesson after Signal Chat.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
robbie
robbie
13 minutes ago

WOW is this ALL DemocRATS HAVE is IMPEACH Trump AGAIN
Maybe how about working with Trump instead of fighting him and lying about him every day?

1
Reply
Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
1 hour ago

Democrats Want Impeachment on the Table Well, that’s because they’re morons and the rhetoric they use to fire up their mentally challenged base who are substantially more ignorant and unhinged than they are. They know their base is too ignorant and mentally challenged to actually look at the facts because that gets in the way of their narrative and their… Read more »

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Sua Sponte
1
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
46 minutes ago
Reply to  Sua Sponte

Democrats are far worse than morons, ignorant or mentally challenged. They are evil beyond measure and they are also traitors.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz