Democrats Want Impeachment on the Table

Democrats are screaming impeachment after President Trump bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. Some are referencing the War Powers Act. If that worked then Biden would have been impeached over Ukraine, and Obama over the seven countries he bombed the Hell out of. Ukraine is actually a war, and Obama did a number on Syria, Libya, et cetera. President Trump did not declare war. He bombed three sites in Iran.

They have no grounds for impeachment, and they call for impeachment for everything President Trump does. President Trump can legally bomb Iran for the threat it poses.

Shut up you pathetic little hypocrite. YOU fully supported our military and IC running the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. And you VOTED to fund the Ukraine war under your President with dementia. You don’t get to play anti-war and moral outrage anymore. https://t.co/v1xor2ARpa — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 22, 2025

Liberals on social media are trending impeach Trump for bombing Iran nuclear sites. I guess they forgot about the 7 countries Obama bombed when he was president without congressional approval. — Real Defender (@real_defender) June 22, 2025

Sec. Hegseth learned his lesson after Signal Chat.

FOX PENTAGON REPORTER: "In my 18 years at the Pentagon, I've never seen such operational security. There were NO LEAKS. NOBODY speaking about this. A complete blackout on information about Iran at the Pentagon for the last few days." GREAT JOB, @SecDef Hegseth! pic.twitter.com/AnDZ1i8uLz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 22, 2025

