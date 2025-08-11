JD Vance Wants Elon Musk Back!

JD Vance wants Elon Musk to come back to the MAGA movement and not break with Donald Trump.

“I think it’s a mistake for him to try to break from the president – my hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold.”

“If you’re patriotic, you’re not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president, you’re not trying to betray the movement, I don’t care about these minor little disagreements and issues.”

The thing that is dividing President Trump and Elon Musk is the swamp and the monolithic bureaucracy.

Vance makes sense. Aside from Musk not being able to go back to rejoin the left, I doubt he’d want to. I know from my own experience, once your eyes are open, you can’t unsee all that.

Besides, he has a lot of work he can do for this country. He has already done so much. He gave us free speech on X. His work with DOGE exposed the corruption and he only had just begun.