Zelensky Suggests Trump Is Putin’s “Gullible Dupe”

Ukrainian President Zelensky knows how to not win hearts. In one of his many salvos, he insinuated Trump is being duped by Russian President Putin. Hans Mahnke phrased it this way: “Zelensky with another masterclass in diplomacy, telling the author of The Art of the Deal that he’s a gullible dupe. I’m sure that’ll win Trump right over.

Zelensky said, “We” Zelensky: “We understand the Russians’ intention to try to deceive America. We will not allow this… If Russia doesn’t want to stop the war, then we need to stop its economy.” Therefore, he called for sanctions and pressure on Russia from the United States, Europe, and other countries.”

That isn’t the issue. The issue is Zelensky is offering nothing to achieve peace, so I guess they will keep kidnapping boys off the street to be killed on the front.

As soon as Presidents Trump and Putin announced they would meet in Alaska on Friday, Zelensky took to social media and called every European leader to put a monkey wrench in the negotiations as he has in the past. He immediately announced they will give up no land. Zelensky knows Russia won’t give up all the land they won.

The Ukrainian President claims he is ready for peace, but won’t negotiate at all.

We are ready to work together with President Trump, together with all our partners for real and, most importantly, lasting peace. A peace that will not collapse because of Moscow’s desires. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 9, 2025

He has lost Eastern Ukraine and claims he won’t negotiate any land away.