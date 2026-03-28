JD Vance’s Message to the Senate

JD Vance spoke with Benny Johnson about the SAVE America Act. He told Johnson that he wants the Senate to “Grow a Spine.” I predict they won’t. They would have to end the filibuster, and fifty would have to come around. They don’t care enough about this country to do it. They aren’t stupid. These people know it will be the end of the Republic when Democrats are in power again.

Benny Johnson: “Are you available to pass the deciding vote on the SAVE [America] Act?”

Vice President JD Vance: “Absolutely, I am available whenever they would like to pass it. The problem is we actually DO NOT have 50 senators who would overrule the filibuster… So when Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski say, ‘Well, we need to protect the filibuster because the Democrats, they’re not going to do it. So we shouldn’t do it either.’”

“The Democrats ruined the career of Kyrsten Sinema for not overruling the filibuster. They’re GOING to do it. So we might as well do it now to enforce the protection of the American electoral system. It’s the DUMBEST political argument I have ever seen.”

“I would bet every dollar that I own that the next time the Democrats have control of the Senate, they will break the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and destroy this country.”

“We have to do it NOW!”

Benny Johnson: “Are you available to pass the deciding vote on the SAVE [America] Act?” Vice President JD Vance: “Absolutely, I am available whenever they would like to pass it. The problem is we actually DO NOT have 50 senators who would overrule the filibuster… So when Mitch… pic.twitter.com/A4rz87r575 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 27, 2026

He has a message for the Senate: Grow a Spine.