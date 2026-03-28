Manhattan Can Be Cuba Too Without Lights & a New Law

An Assemblywoman from Manhattan proposed a WEF law to protect us from light pollution, which is not pollution by any definition of the word.

The “Dark Skies Protection Act,” sponsored by a dim-bulb, Manhattan Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, would require Big Apple businesses and residents to hit the off switch between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to save energy, help migratory birds, and avoid “light pollution,” according to the proposed bill.

The goal is to “preserve and enhance the state’s dark sky while promoting safety for people, birds, and other wildlife; conserving energy and reducing our carbon footprint, and preserving the aesthetic qualities of the night sky,” the legislation declares.

The bill, which would go into effect in January 2028, notes that lights “used for travel and public safety would be exempt.”

“Criminal gangs approve this message,” one observer wrote on X, skewering the bill on Thursday.

“Good, then criminals can maraud the populace under cover of darkness as intended!” another wrote sarcastically.

“What could go wrong?” another added.

Another said, “Leave it up to New York to IGNORE blatant problems like CRIME, BUDGET DEFICITS, and HOMELESSNESS surrounding us, yet FORCE its LAW-ABIDING residents to comply with their USELESS and DRACONIAN Lighting mandates, OR ELSE!”

When everyone flees New York City, they won’t need any lights.