Jealous Lefty White Women Rail Against a Model in a Good Jeans Ad

By
M Dowling
-
5
30

The girl with the nose ring int he first clip doesn’t like American Eagle, because of course, they have a ‘Nazi’ ad. She also doesn’t like the pretty model, Sidney Sweeney, because the ad says the blonde, blue-eye girl has “good [genes] jeans,” so she must be spreading “Nazi” propaganda.

Someone needs to put videos of the Nazi camps and the children and other innocent people lined up to be gassed. They need to put it on a loop until she figures out what it means to suggest any American company or model are spewing Nazi and fascist propaganda.

Curb your jealousy, girl.

Cancel culture loons are attacking the company and the pretty woman. We agree with Mr. DuRousseau. It’s not white supremacy. Big surprise how men like to look at women who don’t eat donuts for breakfast.

This woman thinks it’s an ad for eugenics.

They’re just jealous.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
16 minutes ago

And if the ad showed a beautiful black woman and said she has good genes, that angry woke-leftist feminist would love the ad.

The angry envious, jealous woke feminist is too dumb to see how wrong she is.

1
Reply
Popeye
Popeye
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

BINGO

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 minute ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Actually they would not have loved it. They would have called it sexual exploitation of an “innocent minority woman﻿﻿“.

0
Reply
Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
35 minutes ago

Leftist white women are the bane of our society. If you want to talk about a toxic culture, this is it. When you have nothing to offer society, let alone your fellow man, this is what you do. This is the result of No Child Left Behind. “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were… Read more »

3
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
2 seconds ago
Reply to  Sua Sponte

Great quote!!!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz