Jealous Lefty White Women Rail Against a Model in a Good Jeans Ad

The girl with the nose ring int he first clip doesn’t like American Eagle, because of course, they have a ‘Nazi’ ad. She also doesn’t like the pretty model, Sidney Sweeney, because the ad says the blonde, blue-eye girl has “good [genes] jeans,” so she must be spreading “Nazi” propaganda.

Someone needs to put videos of the Nazi camps and the children and other innocent people lined up to be gassed. They need to put it on a loop until she figures out what it means to suggest any American company or model are spewing Nazi and fascist propaganda.

Curb your jealousy, girl.

Communism is for ugly chicks https://t.co/sR43COrlVv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2025

Cancel culture loons are attacking the company and the pretty woman. We agree with Mr. DuRousseau. It’s not white supremacy. Big surprise how men like to look at women who don’t eat donuts for breakfast.

As a PROUD black man, I see nothing wrong with Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle parading her “good genes/jeans.” Celebrating blue eyes and blonde hair isn’t “white supremacy.” Those are conventionally attractive, GOOD GENES. That doesn’t mean they’re the ONLY good genes. pic.twitter.com/FNfcpHuXZg — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) July 28, 2025

This woman thinks it’s an ad for eugenics.

Leftist accuses American Eagle of running an ad for eugenics featuring Sydney Sweeney looking like “somebody that could have walked straight off of a N*zi propaganda poster.” This leftist isn’t jealous of Sweeney’s looks whatsoever. That couldn’t be at play. (wtf_fla on TT) pic.twitter.com/pj9pwBY42H — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 28, 2025

They’re just jealous.