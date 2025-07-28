Jealous Lefty White Women Rail Against a Model in a Good Jeans Ad

The girl with the nose ring int he first clip doesn’t like American Eagle, because of course, they have a ‘Nazi’ ad. She also doesn’t like the pretty model, Sidney Sweeney, because the ad says the blonde, blue-eye girl has “good [genes] jeans,” so she must be spreading “Nazi” propaganda.
Someone needs to put videos of the Nazi camps and the children and other innocent people lined up to be gassed. They need to put it on a loop until she figures out what it means to suggest any American company or model are spewing Nazi and fascist propaganda.
Curb your jealousy, girl.
Communism is for ugly chicks https://t.co/sR43COrlVv
Cancel culture loons are attacking the company and the pretty woman. We agree with Mr. DuRousseau. It’s not white supremacy. Big surprise how men like to look at women who don’t eat donuts for breakfast.
As a PROUD black man, I see nothing wrong with Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle parading her “good genes/jeans.”
Celebrating blue eyes and blonde hair isn’t “white supremacy.” Those are conventionally attractive, GOOD GENES. That doesn’t mean they’re the ONLY good genes. pic.twitter.com/FNfcpHuXZg
This woman thinks it’s an ad for eugenics.
Leftist accuses American Eagle of running an ad for eugenics featuring Sydney Sweeney looking like “somebody that could have walked straight off of a N*zi propaganda poster.”
This leftist isn’t jealous of Sweeney’s looks whatsoever.
That couldn’t be at play.
(wtf_fla on TT) pic.twitter.com/pj9pwBY42H
They’re just jealous.
The level of outrage Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad has sparked among white liberal women is honestly wild. Yet another progressive is calling it “white supremacy propaganda” — and somehow, the word “jeans” is what really set her off. https://t.co/mljL5O93lR pic.twitter.com/dcOjWsTabq
And if the ad showed a beautiful black woman and said she has good genes, that angry woke-leftist feminist would love the ad.
The angry envious, jealous woke feminist is too dumb to see how wrong she is.
BINGO
Actually they would not have loved it. They would have called it sexual exploitation of an “innocent minority woman“.
Leftist white women are the bane of our society. If you want to talk about a toxic culture, this is it. When you have nothing to offer society, let alone your fellow man, this is what you do. This is the result of No Child Left Behind. “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were… Read more »
Great quote!!!