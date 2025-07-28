A couple, one a pedophile, were able to get a baby via surrogacy.

One of the men featured in a viral video celebrating a crowdfunded surrogacy birth is a registered sex offender with a conviction related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a report by Reduxx.

The video, which circulated widely on X over the weekend, showed Logan Riley and Brandon Keith Mitchell introducing their newborn child, drawing attention across social media platforms.

The Story

The report cites court records indicating that Mitchell, who was a teacher at the time, exchanged more than 12,000 text messages with a teenager. A police search of his electronic devices reportedly uncovered hundreds of sexually explicit videos of the victim on Mitchell’s laptop. Mitchell sexted but there was no physical contact. He later married Logan Riley, who, according to Reduxx, is currently employed as a second-grade teacher. Augusta Precious Metals has the lowest Gold IRA fees in the industry. Mitchell is not allowed to be near children and now has one. However, this also happens in cases of married pedos with children.

Welcome to Pennsylvania where convicted pedophiles are banned from contact with children, but if you adopt a baby via surrogacy, it’s all good Insane Save this baby and change the laws pic.twitter.com/Fr585h7R7Z — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 28, 2025

