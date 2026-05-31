Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Jill Biden’s Former Spokesperson Calls Her Out

Jill Biden’s Former Spokesperson Calls Her Out

By
M Dowling
-
0
80

Jill Biden’s former spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, responded to her recent comments about Joe’s debate performance, two years after the fact. Jill finally said she was worried about Joe’s performance and thought he was having a stroke. LaRosa said she was trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

She was trying to “change the tape” by saying she feared President Biden was having a stroke during his disastrous 2024 debate performance.

Jill is facing criticism for an apparent reversal in her views of her husband’s performance in his debate against then-candidate Donald Trump.

“They’re trying to change the tape in people’s minds about who she is… that’s why she’s sort of changing her tune a little bit about her reaction in real time,” LaRosa said. “She wants to say, ‘Oh no, my reaction was just as concerning and was just as severe as everyone’s at home.’ I was shocked.'”

He would know in his position.

Jill loved being the queen.

She knew enough to treat him like a little boy.

Previous articleMike Pence Lies About the Anti-Weaponization Fund on NBC
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.