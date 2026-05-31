Mike Pence Lies About the Anti-Weaponization Fund on NBC

Mike Pence told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that he is “deeply offended” by the $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund. Pence is not “deeply offended.” He’s acting.

You can have a logical disagreement about a slush fund, but what Pence did was lie about it. He deliberately misled the audience. Pence said that the fund was to provide compensation to people who attacked the police.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made it clear that only innocent people would be eligible. There were people who were put into bankruptcy, imprisoned, and denigrated for political reasons when all they did was walk around in the building or go in to pray or give a speech. One soldier had his home raided in the middle of the night by armed agents. His wife was pregnant and lost the baby the next day. All he did was walk into the building.

Pence is officious and sanctimonious as he lies, and Welker lets him get away with it. He’s giving her the propaganda that will make her bosses happy.