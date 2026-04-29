Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Jim Comey in 2023: Get All of Them & Make Them Pay

Jim Comey in 2023: Get All of Them & Make Them Pay

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Jim Comey told Jen Psaki in 2023 that we had to arrest everyone who entered the Capitol on January 6 “to send a message.” We have “to make them pay,” even those who committed a “misdemeanor.” What he really means is they wanted to dissuade all political opposition in the future.

I agree with him. Let’s get them all, every last Antifa and Black Lives Matter Marxist who inflicted misery on Americans. They destroyed property and hurt and killed people. Most of all, let’s get people like Jim Comey who acted dishonorably and probably criminally.

Previous articleVirginia Supreme Court Stopped Redistricting Cold
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.