Jim Comey in 2023: Get All of Them & Make Them Pay

Jim Comey told Jen Psaki in 2023 that we had to arrest everyone who entered the Capitol on January 6 “to send a message.” We have “to make them pay,” even those who committed a “misdemeanor.” What he really means is they wanted to dissuade all political opposition in the future.
I agree with him. Let’s get them all, every last Antifa and Black Lives Matter Marxist who inflicted misery on Americans. They destroyed property and hurt and killed people. Most of all, let’s get people like Jim Comey who acted dishonorably and probably criminally.
2023. Comey on who to prosecute for Jan 6th:
“Get all of them…Find everybody who went into that building. Find them all…We will punish everyone who went in there…We will hunt you to the end of the earth, even for a misdemeanor, and make you pay.”pic.twitter.com/G43OVE3n5e
— MAZE (@mazemoore) April 28, 2026