The King Gave a Speech to Remember at Tonight’s State Dinner

King Charles III’s speech was one to be remembered. It was warm, humorous, and uniting. Watch it below.

The entrance to the State dinner:

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, alongside His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla, proceed down the Grand Staircase and onto the State Floor, making their way to tonight’s state dinner. Watch OAN on Spectrum and YouTube TV for updates. pic.twitter.com/WzLloDULkQ — One America News (@OANN) April 28, 2026

His speech at this evening’s dinner was majestic. He was funny and presented President Trump with a bell from the submarine HMS Trump.

LIVE: President Trump Hosts Royal Family https://t.co/mh9wIC8t67 — One America News (@OANN) April 29, 2026

During his speech before Congress, King Charles III thanked Americans and commemorated the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

“Standing here today, it is hard not to feel the weight of history on my shoulder – because the modern relationship between our two Nations and our own peoples spans not merely 250 years, but over four centuries,” stated the British monarch in his speech.

Upon the founding of the United States, the Founding Fathers drew heavily from the inheritance of the British Enlightenment, incorporating ideas deeply rooted in the long history of English Common Law and the Magna Carta.

“Our Declaration of Rights of 1689 was not only the foundation of our constitutional Monarchy, but also provided the source of so many of the principles reiterated – often verbatim – in the American Bill of Rights of 1791,” said King Charles III.

“And those roots go even further back in our history: the U.S. Supreme Court Historical Society has calculated that Magna Carta is cited in at least 160 Supreme Court cases since 1789, not least as the foundation of the principle that executive power is subject to checks and balances,” he added.

Over the centuries, the United States and the United Kingdom (UK) have forged a unique alliance that reflects Henry Kissinger’s description of former President John F. Kennedy’s “soaring vision” of an Atlantic Partnership built upon the twin pillars of Europe and America.

In this modern era of global security, the UK remains steadfast in its commitment to the defense of both North Americans and Europeans, ensuring the continued strength of this historic transatlantic bond, he added.

“As we look toward the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard Nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset,” said King Charles III.

“From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential Alliances in human history. I pray with all my heart that our Alliance will continue to defend our shared values, with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world, and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking,” concluded the King.

King Charles III expresses gratitude to Congress and the American people for the honor of addressing a joint meeting, marking the centennial year of the Declaration of Independence and celebrating the enduring U.S.–U.K. relationship. Watch OAN on Spectrum and YouTube TV for… pic.twitter.com/ePpQQt7JR8 — One America News (@OANN) April 28, 2026

King Charles III: “Let me say with unshakable resolve. Such acts of violence will never succeed.” Watch OAN on Spectrum and YouTube TV for updates. pic.twitter.com/3LCmOsDVnL — One America News (@OANN) April 28, 2026

King Charles III reflects on the founding of the United States, highlighting how 13 colonies united around the ideals of liberty and the pursuit of happiness, rooted in the British Enlightenment, common law, and Magna Carta. Watch OAN on Spectrum and YouTube TV for updates. pic.twitter.com/yti0gKY0ZL — One America News (@OANN) April 28, 2026