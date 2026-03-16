Jim Comey Stars In His Own Beyoncé Video

In the clip below, which former FBI Director Jim Comey released on his Substack, he relates a story about how he mentioned the title of a Beyoncé song to the FBI agents, and they blank-stared. So, then he sang it, and still nothing, but when he got home, he received the response he wanted. Huh? What? LOL

We don’t care. No one cares. He said he listens to classical music and jazz, too. We don’t care about that either.

Jim looked a little weird while relating this fascinating tale, so we think he deserves some recognition from clown world.

🚨 WTF? Disgraced FBI Director James Comey reveals he sang to Beyonce while being briefed on an important “operation” in a packed room “Codename: Sandcastles. I said, like the Beyonce song? Blank stares. So I did the natural thing, I sang!” Pathetic 🤡pic.twitter.com/UsWanpefkl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 15, 2026

He must miss the good old days at the Bureau. Remember when he saved us from Martha Stewart and her broker? He locked them up, and the world was so much safer. I know I slept better at night knowing Martha was locked up. He spent a million dollars to imprison her, and I don’t think he had any solid proof that she engaged in insider trading. Somehow, he made a name for himself by going after Martha.

He likes to be seen as clever. Remember this:

INCITEMENT: James Comey lying to Stephen Colbert about the meaning of 8647 for a full minute. This guy was the director of the FBI who weaponized the bureau against Trump and he doesn’t know what ’86’ stands for? pic.twitter.com/ffWj7L06Yn — @amuse (@amuse) May 21, 2025

Mr. Comey left the FBI under a cloud. Comey was indicted on charges of false statements and obstruction, stemming from allegedly dishonest comments he made to Congress in 2020. The case was dismissed, but is now on appeal. The charges were dismissed primarily because the judge ruled the prosecutor was illegally appointed.