The Strait of Hormuz Is Open as the Iranian Foreign Minister said

After President Trump bombed Kharg Island and threatened to destroy the oil and gas infrastructure, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait was open to everyone except the US and Israel. It sounds like a concession. It also suggests there are no mines.

“As a matter of fact, the Strait of Hormuz is open,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

“It is only closed to the tankers and ships belong[ing] to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and their allies. Others are free to pass,” Araghchi told MS NOW.

Araghchi noted that many ships “prefer” not to undertake the journey due to “security concerns,” but insisted, “this has nothing to do with us.”

The Strait of Hormuz Is Open to Asia

The US doesn’t have much traffic passing through. The pass is mostly used by Asia. It is open to them. The Energy Information Administration reported that oil passing through the Strait accounted for about 7% of U.S. crude oil. It accounts for only 2% of U.S. petroleum liquids.

“And I can say that the Strait is not closed. But it is only closed to American, Israeli, you know, ships and tankers and not to others.,” Araghchi said.

“Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas crossed the strait, Reuters reported on Saturday.

“They crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely early this morning and are en route to India,” Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the minister of ports and shipping in New Delhi, said.

The Wall Street Journal painted a dark picture of an impossible situation for the US, which needs to get the Strait open. However, Araghchi admitted that it was open, and it doesn’t look mined. People predicting doom are jumping to the worst conclusions.

Of course, all Iran has to do is shoot off a missile here-and-there to strike the fear of God in everyone.

Dr. Sal Mercogliano

Dr. Sal Mercogliano said that trying to bomb Iran’s shoreline first and then fix the Strait is wrong thinking. The US needs to do both at once. He feels they need to send the Arleigh Burkes through the Hormuz, flying US flags. Then dare Iran to do something. Dr. Sal believes that will break the logjam.