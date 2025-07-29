John Bolton Allegedly Hid a Memo Warning of Brennan’s Plot

RealClearPolitics senior reporter Paul Sperry reported that Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton was not only made aware of the scandalous Brennan Russiagate plot, but he chose to keep the information from the President.

“BREAKING: Sources tell me in 2018 former Trump Nat’l Security Adviser John Bolton received a classified memo summarizing the explosive report exposing how Brennan cooked up Putin-Trump intel, but Bolton stuck it in an NSC safe and never briefed Trump, believing the Brennan intel,” Sperry posted on Saturday evening.

Did Bolton choose to believe in the honesty of the man who voted for a communist for president over Trump? Perhaps he was allowing President Trump to be taken down? Bolton loves war and Trump doesn’t, and he was close to the Bush’s; all that goes to motive.

Sperry’s sources aren’t always correct so we do need to hear more.

If this is true, it shows the deviousness and disloyalty at least one establishment politician bears and the lengths he will go to protect their swamp. He wasn’t the only one. We all remember how the establishment swamp critters immediately sold out Trump and put their blessing on a special counsel over an absurd, unbelievable dossier.

Currently, John Bolton is trying to discredit Tulsi Gabbard. He went on NewsNation and said, “Tulsi Gabbard is doing everything possible to try and keep her job. The latest declassification of “Russiagate” documents is just another attempt to distract the public from the Epstein debacle.” He told CNN’s gullible audience, “Tulsi Gabbard is not competent enough to serve as DNI. She’s distracting the public from the Epstein files to try and save her job.” He called Tulsi a “fruit loop,” which is what he is.

We heard before that the swamp was hiding information from Trump, claiming he’d leak it. Then all they did was leak after cherry-picking information.