Manhattan Shooter Kills Self, Killed an Officer & 4 Civilians, Perhaps More

A shooter who stormed into a building in Midtown Manhattan has killed himself. You can see him walking into the building with the rifle in the photo below. He is clearly not white, but CNN said he was “most likely white.”

It looks like a targeted assault. He walked into the building and headed for 33rd floor. He was not a current employee. It feels like a domestic type of attack.

The shooter was potentially identified as Shane D. Tamura, who was living in Las Vegas. He was living in Canada. The police have not confirmed this.

An off-duty female police officer working security was killed and another officer wounded. There are five people deceased, including the shooter.

The number of deceased or wounded could rise. Mayor Eric Adams said there are people with multiple injuries

According to a witness in a clip on this link, a woman and a man screaming Free Palestine were guilty of something. It seems the shooter was only a lone shooter and the two who were arrested probably didn’t have anything to do with the shooting. They appear to have been protesting.

The shooter does not appear to be Middle Eastern as some have reported.

The Story

A female New York City police officer was shot and killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, sources say. The wounded officer was shot but possibly not seriously.

At least four civilians were killed, and the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources said.

“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Sources say the shooter walked into the 44-story building at 345 Park Ave. just before 6:40 p.m., carrying an AR-style weapon by his side and went to the 33rd floor and opened fire. The officers that were shot were acting in a security capacity at the time, working for Ruden Properties.

The building, which contains offices for Blackstone, the NFL and KPMG, among others, was placed on lockdown and was being evacuated and the area was blocked off, CBS News New York has learned.

This is a developing story and facts could change.

CNN is insane. They report fake news all the time now, and need to have their license taken away. They tried to claim the man was white for no sane reason.

Corrected: The information was updated as of 9:13 pm.