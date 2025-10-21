John Thune Lauds Indigenous People’s Day, Snubs Columbus

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention pandering Senator Thune, our Senate Majority Leader recognizing Native American Day and ignoring Columbus day, which President Trump made a point of honoring this year.

Just to be clear, everyone born in the USA is aative-born by definition no matter what far-left Democrats say.

Today we celebrate Native American Day. I’m proud to join South Dakotans in honoring the heritage and contributions of the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota people. pic.twitter.com/YIVb51L53C — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) October 13, 2025

Columbus Day was observed Monday last week as a federal holiday, but no formal events were planned in Bismarck or Minot. While post offices and some banks will close, most schools, businesses and state offices will remain open.

The holiday, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’s 1492 voyage and discovery of the Americas, has seen declining public observance in North Dakota in recent years. Neither city in North Dakota is hosting official celebrations, and public attention has largely shifted toward Indigenous Peoples Day, which is recognized statewide.

Indigenous People’s Day is a fabrication of communist fake history documenter, Howard Zinn. He promoted it in his fake American history which described a most hideous America, one created by the hated Europeans who did nothing right.

Columbus represents a foundational moment for the birth of the nation which is why Democrats want to get rid of it. And Thune wants to cater to this?

The goal of far left Democrats throughout the country is to erase Columbus and all holidays that reflect traditional USA. They did a great job of getting rid of Washington and Lincoln’s birthdays. They got their communist May Day holiday in September.

Since it makes the overwhelmingly Democrat-voting Lakota Indians feel better to give them a holiday and remove a European holiday, it works for them.

John Thune is helping them out.