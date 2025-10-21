Trump Holds MId-East Allies Back from Finishing Off Hamas

President Trump told his Middle Eastern allies to hold off finishing off Hamas. He posted to Truth Social that he is still hopeful they will do the right thing.

Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and “straighten our Hamas” if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us. The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold!

I told these countries, and Israel, “NOT YET!” There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help. Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the U.S.A. TO EVERYONE, thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said that there was no genocide in Gaza, just war. However Jared Kushner described Gaza as looking like a nuclear bomb went off. That is what the photos show. That begs the question, why won’t Hamas stop?

US SPECIAL ENVOY: THERE WAS NO GENOCIDE, JUST WAR Pressed by 60 Minutes on whether Israel committed genocide, Trump advisor Jared Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff didn’t hesitate. *Kushner:* “No.”

*Witkoff:* “Absolutely not. There was a war being fought.” pic.twitter.com/p4QjqhIqrk — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 20, 2025