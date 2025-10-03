Journalist Nick Sortor Posted a Blistering Response to His Arrest

Journalist Nick Sortor said that his arrest last night was wrongful and it will backfire. He said the Portland Police take the side of the violent criminals. When a reporter tries to report, he gets arrested.
He took home the burnt flag he rescued last night after his release from prison. Whatever you think of this situation or Nick, he fights for the USA!
Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a full investigation into the arrest.
I am starting to wonder if Antifa or Antifa-friendlies are members of the Portland Police, and it’s more than orders from above.
Bill Melugin posted this:
Sortor was in danger when in police custody. The police are allies of the rioters. Bondi is 100% show, she will do nothing. Dhillon is a decent lady, she may do something, but then Todd Blanche will block action. More has come out in recent days on Bondi. She is lazy, she spends time in Florida. She lets Blanche run