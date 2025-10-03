Journalist Nick Sortor Posted a Blistering Response to His Arrest

Journalist Nick Sortor said that his arrest last night was wrongful and it will backfire. He said the Portland Police take the side of the violent criminals. When a reporter tries to report, he gets arrested.

.@BillMelugin_: "What’s your message to Portland police and the city leaders of Portland after your arrest?"@nicksortor: "This is going to backfire on them tremendously." "They take the side of the violent criminals that are here every single day assaulting ICE officers,… pic.twitter.com/nYhVHVZcrY — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2025

He took home the burnt flag he rescued last night after his release from prison. Whatever you think of this situation or Nick, he fights for the USA!

Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a full investigation into the arrest.

I am starting to wonder if Antifa or Antifa-friendlies are members of the Portland Police, and it’s more than orders from above.

Bill Melugin posted this: