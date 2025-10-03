Manchester Criminal & Terrorist Was on Police Bail for Rape

The Manchester synagogue terrorist was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack, The Telegraph reports.

Imagine, he possibly raped someone and he was roaming around free.

The Manchester synagogue terrorist was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack. Police bail means he was released after an interview.

Jihad al-Shamie, 35, was under investigation over an alleged sexual attack which took place earlier this year. It is also believed he had other criminal convictions.

Al-Shamie was shot dead by armed police officers minutes after he drove into and stabbed worshippers at Heaton Park Synagogue on Thursday morning.

Greater Manchester Police revealed earlier on Friday that two victims were hit by bullets as they blocked the terrorist from entering the synagogue.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, from Crumpsall, died in the attack on Yom Kippur, the most sacred of Jewish Holy Days. How sad that courageous people, had to sacrifice their lives because a criminal terrorist was loose when he should have been in prison.

They gave their lives for the people inside. What greater gift can a man give than his life to save others?