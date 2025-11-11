JP Morgan Appeared to Help Jack Smith Target Trump

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), alleges that JPMorgan Chase provided the company’s bank records to former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost investigation. This was despite TMTG being founded after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. It doesn’t make any sense.

And why did JP Morgan comply? The Bank knew TMTG didn’t exist during the riot and there was no reason for the subpoena in 2023. JP Morgan debanked Trump Media in the summer of 2024 at the height of the campaign, damaging the company’s public debut, violating privacy laws. Why did this happen?

TMTG had $250 million dollars and no debt. Why were they debanked if it wasn’t political?

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has initiated a probe into JPMorgan’s actions for potential anti-discrimination violations in banking.