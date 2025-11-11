Terrorist Group Antifa Has Another Violent “Protest”: Nothing Changed

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Antifa has been declared a terrorist group yet nothing has changed. TPUSA had a scheduled appearance at the UC Berkeley campus. Because of it Antifa turned the campus into a war zone.

Antifa, a fascist group, pretending they are anti-fascist, is getting worse. It is clearly fascism to silence your political opposition. What has changed since they were labeled a terrorist group? Is there an investigation? Will we see arrests?

We need Trump’s attorneys in place. Kill the filibuster. The California attorneys won’t do a thing. We need conservatives in there.

Antifa fascists rioted, clashing with police and attendees outside Turning Point USA’s first California event since founder Charlie Kirk’s September 10 assassination in Utah. They threw flares and other objects at the officers.

Four people were arrested at UC Berkeley yesterday. The event in Zellerbach Hall featured speakers Rob Schneider and Dr. Frank Turek addressing a full audience of students, framed by organizers as a stand for free speech amid political tensions. Protesters from groups like By Any Means Necessary sought to block the conservative organization’s campus presence. It led to chaos including chants mocking Kirk’s death and attempts to breach barriers.

Antifa’s goal is to make innocent traditional Americans look like Nazis who are causing chaos.

The brave attendees:

They are the worst people in society.

Violent monsters:

