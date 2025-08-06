Judge Blocks Shift of FEMA Funds from BRIC to Disaster Relief

Clinton-appointed federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Tuesday from more than $4 billion from a grant program. The ruling doesn’t release the funds to the states. It prevents DHS from spending them on anything else.

DHS wants to shift the money from DEI and Green New Deal waste to disaster relief.

Leftist US District judge Richard Stearns in Boston issued a TRO preventing the government from spending the money allocated to a building resilient infrastructure and community program, that goes by the acronym BRIC.

Twenty, mostly democrat states, with Massachusetts and Washington in charge, sued the administration last month. They said that the federal emergency management agency or FEMA did not have the power to cancel the BRIC program without congressional approval.

Marxist Program

FEMA announced in April that the program has become wasteful, and ineffective and politicized. They said it was another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program. It was more concerned with political agendas than helping Americans affected by natural disasters.

This program was created in fiscal year 2020 and all did just fine without it before then. Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to take money away or stop spending.

The program shifted FEMAs focus from disaster response to long-term resilience and infrastructure investment. That is code for the green new deal.

It’s a DEI Green New Deal program.

The BRIC program was created as part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the so-called infrastructure bill, which is known to have many leftist carveouts.

The 2021 BRIC program focused on, among other things, grants to “emphasize equity considerations through further assessment of vulnerable communities, a broadened range of stakeholder input and more varied partnerships.”

BRIC’s priorities for fiscal year 2022, under the Biden administration, were to “incentivize“:

natural hazard risk reduction activities that mitigate risk to public infrastructure and “disadvantaged communities”

projects that incorporate nature-based solutions, which includes, among other proposals, “creating economic growth through green jobs and increased property values.”

projects that enhance climate resilience and adaptation adoption and enforcement …

There are other hazard mitigation programs, and this is redundant.

In any case, the program hasn’t even been canceled.

Other states that joined the lawsuit include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

DOGE and Elon discovered that FEMA was using money allotted for disaster victims and was funneling it to resettle illegal aliens. This was a crime.