Hack Jim Acosta, Reporting from His Living Room, Interviews a Dead Boy

Jim Acosta, who sells his propaganda news from his living room, interviewed the AI ghost of a dead boy about gun control. Acosta doesn’t have a job so he promoted this on social media for clicks. That has to be a new low, even in his new role as an influencer hustler.

Jim Acosta interviewed a dead boy, Joaquin Oliver. He was murdered by a madman in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. His parents created an AI version of their son to deliver a “powerful message on gun violence.” One can understand upset parents coming up with a ghoulish message to push gun control, but a so-called reporter putting it on air and calling it an interview to push anti-gun control propaganda?

We offer our sincere condolences to the parents at the loss of their precious child, but this is not the way to do it.

Acosta was VERY PROUD of the fake news. It’s not journalism. This is batsh*t crazy. Using a dead child to send propaganda is a freak show. This doesn’t convince. It horrifies.

A séance would make more sense.