Judge Immergut Blocks Trump from Sending Any Troops to Portland

Federalizing Portland troops to protect the ICE facility in Portland was blocked by a Portland judge. So, Trump switched to sending California troops to Portland. Then Governor Newsom said he would sue.

Trump then authorized and mobilized Texas troops to go to Portland. The judge turned around and blocked federalization and deployment of any National Guard to Oregon.

Judge Karen Immergut had said on Saturday that the Trump administration had overstepped its authority and couldn’t deploy Oregon’s National Guard to Portland, and said the same reasoning held for Sunday’s order, after the administration deployed federalized troops of the California National Guard to Oregon. The Trump administration also authorized the mobilization of up to 400 members of the Texas National Guard for federal protection missions in cities including Portland and Chicago.

“Do you believe that this is an appropriate way to deal with my order?” she asked the lawyer for the federal government, saying she saw the moves to send troops from California and Texas as a “direct contravention of the order that this court issued yesterday.”

The Pentagon said Sunday that about 200 members of the California National Guard who were under federal control were being reassigned to Portland, a day after a judge’s ruling blocked the Trump administration from deploying Oregon troops.

A White House spokeswoman on Sunday said the president “exercised his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following violent riots and attacks on law enforcement.

Legal insurrection. The President is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, not an Oregon judge. Portland and Oregon law enforcement, at the direction of local leaders, have refused to aid ICE officers facing relentless terrorist assault and threats to life. (There are more… https://t.co/vMwF0nlU9U — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 5, 2025

Miller linked to NBC News attorney Joyce Alene who in a long series of posts states that President Trump’s case is weak. There is no serious need for the troops, and the President has undermined his own case.