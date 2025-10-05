Cracker Barrel Dumped Their California Consulting Firm

After they reversed course on a recent “brand refresh” which nearly destroyed their brand, Cracker Barrel decided to part ways with a consulting firm suggested to be responsible – Prophet.

Prophet should pick another name.

In a press release issued Thursday, Cracker Barrel announced several “organizational and structure changes,” including the hiring of a new vice president of Menu Strategy and Innovation, as well as new appointments for existing Cracker Barrel executives. They noted that they were ending their partnership with Prophet, a creative consultancy agency based in California.

“The Company also today confirmed that it is ending its engagement with Prophet, the global strategic and creative growth consultancy that advised Cracker Barrel on its previous brand refresh initiatives, including the logo and restaurant redesigns,” reads the latest press release from Cracker Barrel.

As reported in late August by outlets including CNN, Cracker Barrel’s website appears to have removed a “Pride page” referencing the company’s LGBTQ+ Alliance and its employees’ participation in past Pride parades in Nashville, according to an online archive of the site. There was also a page outlining the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, which is no longer active.

“We are increasing our focus on leadership development and mentorship programs to better identify, recruit and advance strong, racially and ethnically diverse talent,” the webpage had read, according to the archived version.

Both webpages had been active for several years, the Wayback Machine, an internet archival tool, suggests.