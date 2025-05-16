Judge Stupidly Dismisses Charges Against 98 Illegals

A federal judge dismissed misdemeanor federal trespassing charges against nearly 100 illegal aliens who crossed the southern border into a National Defense Area.

He ruled that despite the military putting up no-trespassing signs in multiple languages, there’s no evidence that these illegals saw the signs.

ABC News reported that a federal magistrate judge [politically appointed] has dismissed trespassing charges against 98 people who were arrested along the Southwest border for entering the newly created National Defense Area in New Mexico that the Trump administration considers an extension of an Arizona military base.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gregory B. Wormuth ruled Wednesday, in 98 separate filings, that the federal government had failed to demonstrate that the individuals, who were undocumented migrants, knew they were entering the New Mexico National Defense Area that stretches along 170 miles of public land in New Mexico and is considered a part of the Fort Huachuca Army base in Arizona.

A separate zone, stretching along 50-60 miles of public land in Texas, was recently set up a few weeks ago.

Wormuth is a leftist whose names has come up in the past in a negative way.

The new buffer zone spanning Arizona and New Mexico mostly stretches 60 feet deep into U.S. territory though in some locations the zone stretches much deeper due to the terrain.

According to the original criminal complaint, the military had posted signs in the zones stating in both English and Spanish that it was a restricted area and that unauthorized entry is prohibited.

However, given the often difficult and mountainous terrain, the judge said there was no evidence that the defendants had actually seen the signs.

Do you believe this garbage? The aliens ended up on a military base

A third misdemeanor charge of entering the U.S. illegally remains.

Just deport them. We don’t need to support them in prison.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email